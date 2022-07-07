BUS DRIVERS WANTED: labor shortage poses transportation challenges for the Willard School District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Schools across the Ozarks are looking for bus drivers. Willard sent out an email saying there was a critical need and if more divers aren’t hired, then it could create some transportation challenges this school year.

Bus drivers are so important to a child’s education and many kids wouldn’t have a ride to school if it wasn’t for buses. Here in Willard, there is a critical need for drivers, and if there are no new hires by the time school starts, it could make getting kids to school difficult.

Some of the changes that could happen are longer bus routes, crowded buses, and limited transportation for athletic events.

“A lot of our high school and middle school events leave at a time where all of our route drivers are gone,” said Willard Transportation Director Randy Taylor. “It requires substitutes or trip drivers to do that. We’ve been very fortunate we’ve had enough trip drivers to get it done. In the round of retirees that I’ve had have also lost some trip drivers this year.”

The district is looking for people who have a few hours a day to help out. This job is great for stay-at-home parents that would like a work schedule to match their kid’s school schedule. Before/after school care is provided. It’s also great for parents that attend activities or athletic events? You can become a bus driver and get paid to attend events. You can choose to ONLY drive trips for activities/athletics

The district is hiring bus full-time, part-time, and substitute drivers. The job comes with benefits and they’ll even train you!

“It’s crazy flexible, we obviously need trip drivers and substitutes which then puts someone in that can help us in the evenings,” said Taylor. “If someone is available from 3:30 p.m. on when a lot of those trips want to leave that’s a huge benefit.”

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver or want more information, there is an open house at the Willard Transportation office today from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. Call Randy for more information at 417-742-2506.

