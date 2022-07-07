COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID hospitalizations in Greene County are at the highest levels since March.

This is the Springfield Greene County Dashboard’s look at hospitalizations over time. You can clearly see the waves of COVID cases dating back to July of 2020.

Springfield Greene County Health Chart (Government)

The current number of those admitted is 73 with 10 in critical care. This is what the chart looks like (below) without the latest daily case numbers. That matches the number from early March of this year.

Springfield Greene County Chart #2 (government)

Just a few weeks ago in late April, Greene County only had 8 COVID patients hospitalized.

On a nationwide basis, The Centers for Disease Control reports a 7-day average of 5,118 COVID admissions. That’s up 5.6% from the prior week.

In the next weeks, deaths could edge up in many states, but the U.S. as a whole is likely to see deaths decline slightly, said Nicholas Reich in an Associated Press article. Reich aggregates coronavirus projections for the COVID-19 Forecast Hub in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’ve seen COVID hospitalizations increase to around 5,000 new admissions each day from just over 1,000 in early April. But deaths due to COVID have only increased slightly over the same time period,” said Reich, a professor of biostatistics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Unvaccinated people have a six times higher risk of dying from COVID-19 compared with people with at least a primary series of shots, the CDC estimated based on available data from April.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

