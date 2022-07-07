Deputies look for driver of stolen truck involved in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are searching for the driver of a stolen truck who caused a crash in north-central Springfield, Mo. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, a Greene County deputy located the stolen truck near National Avenue and Division Street. When the Deputy tried to pull the truck over, the driver sped away, and the deputy lost sight of it.

When the Deputy located the stolen truck again, it had caused a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Division Street and Washington Avenue. The suspect then ran from the stolen truck and stole an SUV that was running in a driveway along Washington Avenue.

Two victims of the motor vehicle crash were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A short time later, the stolen SUV was found unoccupied along east Water Street. Deputies have been using a K9 to try to locate the suspect, described as an Hispanic male in his mid 20’s, who may be armed.

