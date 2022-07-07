Advertisement

Deputies look for driver of stolen truck involved in Springfield crash

Division St. and Washington Ave.
Division St. and Washington Ave.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are searching for the driver of a stolen truck who caused a crash in north-central Springfield, Mo. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, a Greene County deputy located the stolen truck near National Avenue and Division Street. When the Deputy tried to pull the truck over, the driver sped away, and the deputy lost sight of it.

When the Deputy located the stolen truck again, it had caused a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Division Street and Washington Avenue. The suspect then ran from the stolen truck and stole an SUV that was running in a driveway along Washington Avenue.

Two victims of the motor vehicle crash were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A short time later, the stolen SUV was found unoccupied along east Water Street. Deputies have been using a K9 to try to locate the suspect, described as an Hispanic male in his mid 20’s, who may be armed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield
Shooting victim outside Springfield business dies; 2 arrested
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case
Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
State of Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
An Ozarks attraction is up for sale after decades of service to the community.
FOR SALE: You can buy the Sunset Drive-in in Aurora, Mo.
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo, Mo police chief speaks out about February Officer- Involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo, Mo police chief speaks out about February Officer- Involved shooting
COVID-19 Patient
COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in Greene County
The City of Branson has started the process to buy the Old White House Theatre.
Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Heat Before Relief Arrives