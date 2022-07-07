Advertisement

Ex-’Cheer’ star Jerry Harris gets 12 years for child pornography, solicitation charges

FILE - Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby...
FILE - Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 9, 2020. Former "Cheer" star Jerry Harris pleaded guilty to felony child pornography and child sex charges in federal court. The 22-year-old Harris entered his plea on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, to receiving child pornography and traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.(AP Photo/John Locher File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah also ordered Wednesday that the sentence be followed by eight years of court-supervised release.

Shah told the 22-year-old Naperville man to consider the sentence an “expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims.”

Harris pleaded guilty earlier this year.

