Outdoor burn ban issued by Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District chief Brandon Williams has issued a burn ban.

It takes effect immediately for the entire fire district, and will remain in place until further notice.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, people caught burning items outdoors can face the following penalties and fees:

1. One hundred dollars for responding to a emergency

2. Five hundred dollars for each hour or proportional sum for each quarter hour spent in providing emergency services.

3. The actual cost of consumable materials and the use of rented equipment needed to provide emergency services. (foam, oil dry, pads, booms, backhoes, etc.)

4. Any additional expenses of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District in providing emergency service and the collecting of these expenses.

