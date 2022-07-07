SPONSORED The Place: First Annual Billings Burger Burn & Cruise ‘In

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Come one come all to the party of the summer in Billings, MO on July 16th! Twisted Grip & More plus dozens of other companies and vendors are working together to bring good food, drinks and entertainment. There will even be a real live longhorn on display!

The event will be from 12-3 p.m. at Twisted Grip & More, 227 NE Hwy 60.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.