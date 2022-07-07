Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: First Annual Billings Burger Burn & Cruise ‘In

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Come one come all to the party of the summer in Billings, MO on July 16th! Twisted Grip & More plus dozens of other companies and vendors are working together to bring good food, drinks and entertainment. There will even be a real live longhorn on display!

The event will be from 12-3 p.m. at Twisted Grip & More, 227 NE Hwy 60.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield
Shooting victim outside Springfield business dies; 2 arrested
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
State of Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case
Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Heat Today