Two charged in Springfield thefts, homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are charged in connection to the death of an employee at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield.

Court documents indicate Jonathan Peace, 20, and Zachary Cano, 20, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on July 5. The pair then returned on July 6. Employee Colin Loderhose, 25, recognized at least one of the men and is seen on surveillance video escorting them to the front door.

Investigators say Peace is seen on video walking away, but Cano is seen pulling a gun from his waistband. He then walks out of view of the camera. Loderhose is seen acting surprised before being shot.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the two running away.

A witness followed the suspects to apartments on West Bennett Street, where they were arrested. Police say the found several guns in the getaway car.

During the investigation, police learned a gun had been stolen from All About Guns in Springfield as well. The theft also happened on July 5. The owner told police two men had returned on July 6 and tried to steal another gun, but the man tripped and fell when leaving. The owner was able to get the rifle back, but not before getting hit with it. The injury from being hit in the face required stitches.

Investigators say Peace admitted to both thefts and said Cano was with him. According to investigators, Peace apologized to Loderhose for stealing the gun the day before and wanted to return it. Peace told investigator Cano shot Loderhose as they were leaving the store. Loderhose died at the hospital.

Police say Cano claimed self-defense because Loderhose had shoved him out of the store. Investigators say that did not happen as Cano is seen on surveillance video walking out of the store.

Peace is facing three felony charges of stealing. Cano is charged with seven felonies, including murder, stealing, armed criminal action and assault.

