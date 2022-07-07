Advertisement

Video: Police smash man’s head to ground in parking arrest

Law enforcement officials are looking into the conduct of two police officers during the arrest of a man. (WJAR, PROVIDENCE POLICE, BLM RHODE ISLAND, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Rhode Island are looking into the conduct of two veteran Providence police officers shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend.

State Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Providence Police Department’ Office of Professional Responsibility have opened investigations into the arrest of a man at the city’s India Point Park following a July 3 fireworks celebration, the Boston Globe reports.

Captain Stephen Gencarella and Lt. Matthew Jennette arrested Armando Rivas, 21, at around 9:30 p.m. for leaving his vehicle parked unattended in the travel lane, the newspaper reports.

Police say the officers struck Rivas in the head, handcuffed him and brought him to the ground after he resisted arrest.

But the video shows that as Rivas was handcuffed and lying face-down, one of the officers grabbed his head and smashed his face down on the pavement, the Globe reports.

Rivas was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and simple assault.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if Rivas or the two officers have lawyers. The police department and Neronha’s office didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield
Shooting victim outside Springfield business dies; 2 arrested
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case
Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
State of Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
An Ozarks attraction is up for sale after decades of service to the community.
FOR SALE: You can buy the Sunset Drive-in in Aurora, Mo.
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
Law enforcement officials are looking into the conduct of two police officers during the arrest...
Officers' use of force in parking arrest under investigation
Federal officials say 38-year-old Ashleigh Lynn Chavez, sentenced to a year in prison for...
Woman fakes cancer, forges notes to avoid prison
It’s hot outside and if you are going to take the dog out for a walk you will want to make sure...
Hot surfaces and paw pads: How to protect pets from getting burnt