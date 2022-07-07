Advertisement

Webster County health leaders unveil new mobile health unit

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County now has a mobile health unit aimed at reaching people who have a hard time coming in for help. It is being paid for through a grant by Department of Health & Senior Services.

”By providing this service, we’re addressing that access to care health or to health care issue in a way that again, it meets people where they are,” said Sam Allen, the public health administrator.

Employees of the health unit say citizens have been asking for this service.

”We are constantly getting phone calls have people calling in and asking us if we can come to their home because of their mobility issues,” said Lisa Tindall, a nurse in the county.

The new public health unit will be able to provide a variety of medical needs including a variety of vaccines, COVID-19 testing, and will educate the public on important health topics.

”Most of the services that we offer, short of our vital records here in this building are going to be offered in that mobile clinic,” said Allen.

The unit will will be staffed with a nurse and a health educator.

”Our nursing team will be available to do COVID vaccines with a full range of the vaccines that we offer for everywhere from newborns all the way up to senior citizens. So we’ll have those vaccines with us, we’ll be able to do blood glucose monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, we’ll be able to do nurse consultations a lot of times, just having another set of those professional eyes, looking at maybe a bag full of medications and helping sort through those, or talking to someone about how disease processes work really helps a lot,” said Allen.

In order to educate people about being healthy, a different topic will be featured each month. The first one will be hydration.

”The health educators will be on the mobile unit, just sharing information, trying to get out there trying to help people be healthier on the front end,” said Ashley Dedmon, a health educator.

