Beating the heat: How the Farmers Market of the Ozarks keeps customers cool

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -We are all trying to beat the heat this week but, for those who work outside, it can be a challenge. The Farmers Market of the Ozarks will be open tomorrow and managers have found a few ways to help vendors and patrons stay cool.

One of the benefits of being at the market on Republic Road is a large pavilion. Most vendors are housed under the pavilion and those that aren’t, have their own tent.

“We’re blessed with this wonderful infrastructure at farmer’s market,” said Market Manager Jesse Stone “At Farmers Park we’ve got a wonderful shaded canopy that most of our people are under, then we’ve got more shade on the outside, and then, of course, we make sure that all of our vendors that can’t fit under these roofs are in tents. So everybody’s got shade and that goes for the shoppers as well. There are only little sunspots and you can get into the shade pretty easily.”

Shoppers can also beat the heat by enjoying the shade and the other features this venue has to offer.

“We’ve got gigantic fans taller than me on both sides that are spinning around, creating a lovely breeze for us,” said Stone. “We’ve also got splash pads and that’s great for the kiddos. So your kiddos can keep cool and play on the splash pad. We always provide water for the doggos that’s over by our hub. So everybody is wet. Everybody is hydrated. Everybody’s getting a nice breeze from our big fans.”

It’s important to keep everyone who visits the farmers market comfortable, but it’s also important that some of the products stay cool as well.

“Every vendor that we have has electricity,” said Stone. “We’re really strict about our health codes. Any vendor that has something that needs to be kept cool like a meat or a dairy product, is going to have that plugged into a cooler and it’s going to be nice and fresh and cool for you when you come and get it. As far as vegetables go. That’s actually the blessing of being able to shop at a farmers market. Those vegetables weren’t picked three weeks ago and trucked in from another state or country. They were literally picked probably at four o’clock this morning. So they’re actually completely fine.”

The farmers market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you want to do some shopping it would be best to get out earlier in the day before it gets really hot. If you choose to buy something like meat, cheese, or eggs that need to be kept cold you can ask the vendor to hold on to it for you until you are ready to go home. Or you can bring a cooler or insulated bag with you.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.