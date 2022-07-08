Advertisement

Blues ship Husso to Detroit for 73rd overall pick

St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso (35) blocks a shot from the Minnesota Wild during the first period...
St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso (35) blocks a shot from the Minnesota Wild during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues have traded goalie Ville Husso to Detroit.

The team made the announcement Friday morning. In return, Red Wings sent the Blues the 73rd overall pick in this year’s draft, which started Thursday.

Husso was back-up during the early part of the 2021-2022 season but then became the primary starting goalie in the second half of the season. Husso appeared in 40 games, posting a 25-7-6 record. However, Husso was benched during the first round playoff series against Minnesota. He later returned to the net when Jordan Binnington got injured in Game 3 of the second round series against the Avalanche.

In two seasons with the Blues, Husso posted a 34-13-7 record, with a 2.74 goals against average and .912 save percentage in 57 regular season games.

He was set to be a free agent in mid-July. According to reports, he and the Red Wings have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

