BREAKING NEWS: Staff, patients evacuated at Warrensburg hospital for armed man report

By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Friday morning that troopers were responding to a Warrensburg hospital for the report of an armed man.

As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and law enforcement had not been able to find or identify any such individual in the Western Missouri Medical Center.

Officers were clearing the building, and that staff and patients were being evacuated from the facility, according to law enforcement.

The Warrensburg Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

