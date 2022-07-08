CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals more than $2,000 in valuables from southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

July 6 near Scenic and Walnut Lawn just after 7:00 a.m. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a theft this week. They’re asking the public for help in identifying a woman caught on surveillance camera in southwest Springfield. The video shows her stealing more than $2,000 in items from a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Deerfield Street.

The crime happened July 6 shortly after 7:00 a.m. The home security video shows a woman walk into the driveway and open the front passenger door to an unlocked car. She’s already carrying a Lululemon bag and what appears to be an ipad. Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it’s possible the woman had already stolen items from other cars in the neighborhood near Scenic and Walnut Lawn.

Rippee says the thief stole Lululemon clothing, a bag, airpods, a wireless charging case and a silver Microsoft Surface Book 3 valued at $1600. If you recognize this woman or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.