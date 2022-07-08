Advertisement

Corpse flower ready to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

Luna the Corpse Flower
Luna the Corpse Flower
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Something smelly is about to take center stage at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

A corpse flower called Luna is getting ready to bloom. The plant, which is known for its unpleasant smell, will be at the climatron. It is expected to bloom sometime in the next two weeks.

Luna will the 12th corpse flower to bloom at the garden. The last was Octavia, which stood at about 87 inches tall.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield
Shooting victim outside Springfield business dies; 2 arrested
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Booking photo of suspects
Suspects in Anchor Tactical Supply shooting targeted other Springfield gun shop
Booking photo of suspects
Two charged in Springfield thefts, homicide
Two state-licensed medical marijuana facilities have successfully completed commencement...
Missouri confirms first case of rare brain infection since 1987

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 11,700+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 1,800 new cases
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols tips his cap as he steps up to bat during...
Pujols named to NL All Star team as ‘legacy selection'
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience
The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are extended into Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Extreme heat continues today with low rain chances
One more hot day!