Corpse flower ready to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Something smelly is about to take center stage at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

A corpse flower called Luna is getting ready to bloom. The plant, which is known for its unpleasant smell, will be at the climatron. It is expected to bloom sometime in the next two weeks.

Luna will the 12th corpse flower to bloom at the garden. The last was Octavia, which stood at about 87 inches tall.

