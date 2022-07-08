Advertisement

Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming

FILE — A beach at Lake of Three Fires is closed temporarily for swimming.
FILE — A beach at Lake of Three Fires is closed temporarily for swimming.(KAIT)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Iowa beach is temporarily closed for swimming as a precaution after a case of a rare brain infection was confirmed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that a Missouri resident swimming at the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park contracted Naegleria fowleri, an ameba, commonly found in warm, freshwater, that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.

The ameba enters the body through the nose and then travels to the brain where it destroys brain tissue.

Officials said the infection is extremely rare, with only 154 known cases in the U.S. since 1962. Such a case has not been reported in Missouri for 35 years. No additional suspected cases of PAM are being investigated in Missouri.

The infection can’t spread from one person to another and can’t be contracted by swallowing contaminated water.

The CDC said people should contact their health care provider if they experience the following symptoms after swimming in any warm body of water:

  • Severe headache.
  • Fever.
  • Nausea.
  • Vomiting.
  • Stiff neck.
  • Seizures.
  • Altered mental status.
  • Hallucinations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of suspects
Suspects in Anchor Tactical Supply shooting targeted other Springfield gun shop
July 6 near Scenic and Walnut Lawn just after 7:00 a.m.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals more than $2,000 in valuables from southwest Springfield
Two state-licensed medical marijuana facilities have successfully completed commencement...
Missouri confirms first case of rare brain infection since 1987
Lacie Karr
Woman accused of stealing thousands from Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop
No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made

Latest News

Signatures for recreational pot, casino measures in Arkansas submitted
Warm up on the way next week
Cool and mild this weekend
Most areas in the 80s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Picture-perfect forecast this weekend
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright wipes his face in the dugout after coming...
‘It hasn’t gone our way’ Mired in a dry spell at the dish, Cardinals aren’t yet panicking over drowsy offense
Shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield
Man murdered at Springfield gun store attack to be buried Monday