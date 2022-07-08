Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Iowa beach is temporarily closed for swimming as a precaution after a case of a rare brain infection was confirmed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that a Missouri resident swimming at the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park contracted Naegleria fowleri, an ameba, commonly found in warm, freshwater, that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.

The ameba enters the body through the nose and then travels to the brain where it destroys brain tissue.

Officials said the infection is extremely rare, with only 154 known cases in the U.S. since 1962. Such a case has not been reported in Missouri for 35 years. No additional suspected cases of PAM are being investigated in Missouri.

The infection can’t spread from one person to another and can’t be contracted by swallowing contaminated water.

The CDC said people should contact their health care provider if they experience the following symptoms after swimming in any warm body of water:

Severe headache.

Fever.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Stiff neck.

Seizures.

Altered mental status.

Hallucinations.

