Advertisement

KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn: Back To School Series

KY3 for Kids and Care to Learn are teaming up for a back-to-school series.
KY3 for Kids and Care to Learn are teaming up for a back-to-school series.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn are teaming up to bring a series of back-to-school messages about the importance of basic items such as a good pair of shoes and how it impacts the success of a child.

According to Care to Learn, out of nearly one million children going to school in Missouri each year, 1 in 5 Missouri children live in poverty and over 200,000 children are living with food insecurity. The nonprofit helps with more than forty chapters across the state. Even though many families can stock up on supplies, other families have a harder time to get those same supplies. When basic are not met, students cannot focus on learning. Care to Learn focuses on empowering school staff and faculty members to respond, teaching how to identify student needs, and meeting those needs confidentiality while utilizing local community resources.

We know that 1 in 5 children in Missouri lives in poverty and over 200,000 children in Missouri are living with food insecurity. Care to Learn is here to help with 40+ Chapters all over the state.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield
Shooting victim outside Springfield business dies; 2 arrested
Booking photo of suspects
Suspects in Anchor Tactical Supply shooting targeted other Springfield gun shop
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Booking photo of suspects
Two charged in Springfield thefts, homicide
Two state-licensed medical marijuana facilities have successfully completed commencement...
Missouri confirms first case of rare brain infection since 1987

Latest News

Lacie Karr
Woman accused of stealing thousands from Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop
Severe threats include hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall
One last day of dangerous heat
Highs will push to near 100
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Final day of oppressive heat and humidity
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy