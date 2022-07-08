KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn: Back To School Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn are teaming up to bring a series of back-to-school messages about the importance of basic items such as a good pair of shoes and how it impacts the success of a child.

According to Care to Learn, out of nearly one million children going to school in Missouri each year, 1 in 5 Missouri children live in poverty and over 200,000 children are living with food insecurity. The nonprofit helps with more than forty chapters across the state. Even though many families can stock up on supplies, other families have a harder time to get those same supplies. When basic are not met, students cannot focus on learning. Care to Learn focuses on empowering school staff and faculty members to respond, teaching how to identify student needs, and meeting those needs confidentiality while utilizing local community resources.

We know that 1 in 5 children in Missouri lives in poverty and over 200,000 children in Missouri are living with food insecurity. Care to Learn is here to help with 40+ Chapters all over the state.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.