Missouri Department of Conservation hiring agents to protect and conserve

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is tasked with protecting Mother Nature and right now it is facing staffing shortages like many other industries.

“Right now we are actively seeking conservation agents,” said Dan Zarlanga, spokesperson for MDC. “We have a number of openings throughout the state including here in the St. Louis area.”

Conservation agents are responsible for enforcing the laws surrounding fishing and hunting. They respond to the increasing number of bear sightings calls and work to protect the wilderness for future generations.

It’s an extensive 26-week training program in Jefferson City. Recruits are training in law enforcement along with upholding the state wildlife code.

According to the job posting, trainees are paid nearly $45,000, similar to salaries in Illinois and Kansas.

To find out the requirements and apply for the next recruit class, click here.

