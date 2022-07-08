Ozark County Sheriff’s Office to scale back patrolling

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office issued an Emergency Order because of the high price of gas and cost of goods.

Ozark Sheriff Cass Martin said because of the economy the department is trying to save anyway it can. He personally does maintenance on all of the department vehicles and even mows its lawn.

”Nobody could have foreseen where we would be at in July,” said Sheriff Martin.

Much of Ozark County is going through a budget crisis, and Sheriff Martin said his office is at the forefront of it.

”We need to limit down on the usage, the gas, whatever we can do to try to cut down on the expenditures that we’re doing right now,” said Sheriff Martin.

Ozark County presiding commissioner, John Turner, said they are having issues as well.

”We can’t spend extra money to upgrade existing facilities and roads,” said Turner.

Sheriff Martin said he issued the emergency order to limit what deputies spend on gas and other things, trying to save money any way possible.

This includes limiting what calls deputies go on. Sheriff Martin said they will only respond to violent felonies and misdemeanors.

”My biggest fear is that I’m going to have to tell somebody that their services are no longer needed because we can’t afford them,” said Sheriff Martin.

Sheriff Martin said losing any deputies is a cause to worry. However, even with scaling back deputies, they will come if you call.

”We’re still your law enforcement, we’re still going to do our job,” said Sheriff Martin.

Sheriff Martin said response times could be longer and victims of less serious crimes will have to file a report over the phone or in person at the sheriff’s office.

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is located off Old Hwy 160, Gainesville MO, 65655.

To call: (417) 679-4633

