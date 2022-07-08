Advertisement

The Place: From Prison to the Pulpit - The John Alarid Story

By Michael Gibson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pastor John Alarid of Freedom City Church has lived a life few lived. Coming back from drug addiction and crime, he now leads one of Springfield’s most prominent churches today.

To donate or inquire about volunteer opportunities call 417-631-9082 or visit https://www.freedomcitychurch.org/springfield/.

