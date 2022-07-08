Power outage scheduled for Friday morning in Mountain View, Missouri

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A power outage is planned this morning in Mountain View, Missouri. The City of Mountain View said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that power will be turned off to some homes on S Highway 17, as well as on Murrell Street.

The city says it’s for an issue that requires “immediate attention.” The post does not specify what the issue is. Officials say they hope to have the power back on quickly after the shutoff.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.