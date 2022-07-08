St. Louis Blues select Snuggerud in first round of the NHL Draft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The St. Louis Blues have selected Jimmy Snuggerud in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Snuggerud is a 6′2″, 185-pound right-winger. He’s 18 years old and will play college hockey at the University of Minnesota.

He’s a right-handed shot from Chaska, Minnesota

The Blues’ first selection was the 23rd overall pick in the first round.

Juraj Slafkovsky went first overall. He waited and wondered if the Montreal Canadiens would take him with the first pick in the NHL draft.

When the moment came, he didn’t even hear general manager Kent Hughes call his name. Shock overwhelmed the big, charismatic winger when he heard Hughes say, “From the Slovakian national team.

“I didn’t even listen anymore,” he said. “I was like shaking and I had goosebumps.”

Months after leading Slovakia to its first Olympic gold medal and being named tournament MVP, Slafkovsky made more history by becoming the first player from the country to be taken No. 1.

Due to prior trades, the St. Louis Blues will not pick in the second or seventh round.

The Blues traded their second-round pick to the New York Rangers in the deal that brought Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis last offseason.

The team also dealt their seventh-round pick to Montreal for two picks in the 2020 NHL Draft.

2022 Blues Draft Picks (Courtesy: St. Louis Blues)

Round 1 - No. 23

Round 3 - No. 88

Round 4 - No. 120

Round 5 - No. 152

Round 6 - No. 184

