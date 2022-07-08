Suspects in Anchor Tactical Supply shooting targeted other Springfield gun shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Charges have been filed in a deadly shooting at Springfield’s Anchor Tactical Supply store. Zachary Cano is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and stealing. Jonathan Peace is charged with multiple counts of felony stealing.

That homicide is connected to a crime that happened about an hour earlier at a business called All About Guns on South Glenstone in Springfield.

Springfield Police say Peace and Cano first came to All About Guns Wednesday morning before going to Anchor Tactical.

When the owner of All About Guns TJ Taylor tried to stop the men from stealing, he says they attacked him.

Taylor says he’s been thinking a lot about the what-ifs.

”The Lord looked out for me in regards to that,” Taylor says. “My heart goes out to Colin and his family and the people at Anchor are a good group of guys. That’s the world we live in and the environment we’re in daily.”

Taylor says on Wednesday Cano and Peace were waiting outside his shop right when it opened at 8:00 am.

After looking around at guns, Taylor says they grabbed one and took off running.

“I caught him down at the base of the stairs because he had fallen and as he got up, he grabbed it with both hands and baseball swung it across my face,” Taylor says. “I grabbed it from him and thought that there were other people coming in the store because the guy he was with was looking up at my stairs so it kind of acted like they were a diversion so I came running up here and shut the door and locked it.”

Investigators say Cano and Peace then went to Anchor Tactical Supply.

Surveillance footage shows them at the store just before 9:00 am.

Investigators say Peace claims Colin Loderhose told the men to leave because they had previously stolen from the store.

While leaving, police say Cano shot Loderhose but claims it was an act of self-defense.

Taylor says Wednesday wasn’t the first time the pair came into his store.

On Tuesday morning, Taylor says they attempted to buy a gun.

“Later that evening after I had left, they came back into my store and stole one of the weapons so that morning it got recovered at the scene of the crime,” Taylor says.

Investigators say Peace admitted to stealing the gun from Taylor’s store and that Cano was the one who hit him with the rifle.

After spending eight hours in the hospital, Taylor left with a swollen jaw and layers of stitches on his ear.

“I think that if I had pulled a weapon at any point in time that it would have escalated the situation more than it was and I believe that by not pulling a weapon, that’s why I’m still here today,” Taylor says.

Although Taylor is just thankful to be okay, this incident is creating a new standard for how his store will operate.

“We’re a pretty hands-off kind of gun shop and we let guys kind of just pick stuff up and we kind of leave them alone and let them be,” Taylor says. “That has changed a little bit in regards to that so that we’ve got a little more eyes on the target and staying a little bit more situationally aware.”

Both Cano and Peace are being held at the Greene County Jail.

Cano is being held without bond.

Peace is held with a bond of $500,000.

