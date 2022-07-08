Advertisement

Utility customers in Nixa, Mo. are being asked to conserve water

Water sprinkler
Water sprinkler(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -The city is asking utility customers to conserve water through July 22.

The utility would like for customers to follow these steps:

- Minimize outdoor watering as much as possible.

- Odd number addresses should water lawns only on odd number calendar days.

- Even number addresses should water lawns only on even number calendar days.

- Refrain from washing sidewalks, driveways, or other exterior surfaces.

- Limit washing of vehicles, boats, and other equipment.

- Limit filling or refilling of pools and hot tubs, tanks, or other vessels not used directly for public health.

Because of the extreme heat and lack of rain, the town says customers have been using much higher than usual amounts of water, which is resulting in low water pressure in certain areas of the city. Investigations by water department crews have found no leaks or abnormal issues except for excessive use, especially from yard irrigation systems.

Nixa Utilities say they are beginning to see stresses on the system which result in issues such as lower-than-normal water pressure.

The town hopes to avoid moving into a Stage I Water Emergency in which certain water conservation measures would become mandatory.

