Woman accused of stealing thousands from Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Richland, Mo. is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop, which employs people with disabilities.

Lacie Karr is charged with felony stealing of more than $25,000 between January 1, 2014 and October 26, 2021. The shelter says the actual loss is at least $320,000.

Karr was questioned after an employee noticed questionable transactions in the shelter’s accounts.

According to court documents, the shelter’s debit card was used to make several unauthorized purchases to Target, Walmart, Victoria’s Secret, AT&T, and other retailers.

Karr told members of the shelter’s board that she inadvertently used the workshop’s debit card instead of her own.

Karr is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on August 24, 2022.

