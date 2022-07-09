Advertisement

Man murdered in Springfield gun store attack to be buried Monday

The visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July, 10.
By Paul Adler
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The visitation for a Springfield man murdered at his workplace will be held on Sunday, July, 10. The visitation will happen at Klinger-Cope Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July, 11 at 10 a.m. at the James River North Campus. Burial will follow the service at White Chapel Cemetery.

Colin D. Loderhose, 25, from Springfield, died from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning outside of his workplace, Anchor Tactical Supplies. The business is located on Campbell Avenue just south of Seminole Street.

Springfield police arrested two suspects at an apartment complex near Kansas Expressway and Catalpa.

The suspects were identified as Jonathan C. Peace, 20, and Zachary A. Cano, 20, both from Springfield. They were arrested and booked into the Greene County jail. Peace is facing three felony charges of stealing. Cano is charged with seven felonies, including murder, stealing, armed criminal action, and assault.

Court documents indicate Peace and Cano stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on July 5. The pair then returned on July 6. Employee Colin Loderhose recognized at least one of the men and was seen on surveillance video escorting them to the front door.

Investigators say Peace is seen on video walking away, but Cano is seen pulling a gun from his waistband. He then walks out of view of the camera. Loderhose is seen acting surprised before being shot.

