MoDOT starts I-44 rebuild at MO 477/Mulroy Road interchange on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On July 11, MoDOT is starting a pair of projects along I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. The projects include pavement improvement along I-44 and a bridge rehabilitation of Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road.

According to MoDOT’s website, the Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers can expect lane and ramp closings, traffic shifts, and possible delays on I-44 and a bridge closure on Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road in northeast Springfield when the projects begin Monday.

MoDOT will completely replace the pavement in the area, extend both eastbound I-44 ramps and the westbound I-44 on-ramp, install I-44 median drainage improvements, and seal the bridge’s driving surface over I-44.

MoDOT’s Resident Engineer of the projects, Brad Gripka, said the area is definitely in need of a facelift.

“There’s a lot of potholes, a lot of failing, we’ve been patching it over the years but we decided to put the funds to it to replace the pavement from one end of the interchange to the other, in the eastbound direction,” Gripka said.

Gripka said there will be signs and message boards to alert drivers approaching the work zone and drivers that normally use the exits and bridge should find an alternate route while construction is happening.

Gripka also said crews plan to have the I-44 pavement improvements completed by August 2022 and the Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge rehabilitation completed by September 2022.

If you would like to see more information on the rebuild, closings, or assigned detours, visit MoDOT’s website.

