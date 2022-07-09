Morgan County man charged with statutory sodomy

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Morgan County man is charged with statutory sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

According to police, 61 year old Leland Bryan is in the Morgan County jail without bond.

Throughout the investigation, investigators found that Bryan had operated an unlicensed daycare on Mill Creek Road in Gravois Mill for 6 years.

Sheriff Dills is asking anyone with information on Bryan to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 573-378-5481.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.