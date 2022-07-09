Osceola, Mo. man dies after being hit by a car on Highway 13

OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Osceola is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 13 in St. Clair County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Miguel Morquecho was walking on Highway 13 in Osceola, when he was hit by a car Friday night.

The incident happened at 10:36 p.m. Morquecho was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:58 p.m. This is Troop D’s 54th fatality for 2022.

