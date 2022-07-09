Two Ukrainian families seek refuge in the Ozarks

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two families escaping the war in Ukraine have made their way safely to the Ozarks.

They arrived on Wednesday and are staying with a host family in Rogersville.

The Brokhovs don’t speak English, so Denys Brokhov’s host family translated for KY3.

The Brokhovs lived in Crimea when the Russians took over that region. When that happened, they lost everything and started over in Ukraine.

This is the second time they’ve lost their home in a war over the course of the last decade.

”After a year you just realize that there’s nothing to come back to so the second time you put your energy into rebuilding everything else hoping that whatever you have you’ll leave to your kids and grandkids,” Denys Brokhov says. “Losing it for the second time was a lot harder. It almost breaks you as a person.”

Denys sent his wife and kids to safety when the war broke out, setting a plan for how they could meet up in the future.

Then Denys worked with his church to evacuate hundreds of other Ukrainians.

“There were times when I was driving a vehicle and was getting shot at so a lot of times I didn’t think I was going to make it but God protected me,” Denys says.

That’s when Denys says he saw how much of his home the war had destroyed, saying there was nothing left to come back to.

Denys met up with the rest of his family and they crossed the border to a refugee camp in Romania.

The Brokhovs were supposed to stay for six days and ended up staying for three months.

That’s when Tanya Psarev stepped in by offering to host his family and another, here in the Ozarks.

“These refugee centers are meant for short term,” Psarev says. “They’re not really equipped to take care of these people long term so I just really hope if people are able, they can sponsor families.”

Psarev is originally from Ukraine but moved to the United States when she was ten.

When the war broke out, Psarev says she knew she had to help.

“Seeing the streets that we walked as kids getting bombed and destroyed,” Psarev says. “The women and the children fleeing. I just kept thinking that could have been us.”

When the Brokhovs left, they left behind family members who weren’t able to evacuate.

Denys says his dad and brother are forced to stay back and fight in the war, which has been one of the hardest parts for him.

“A lot of people get attached to materialistic things and think your home is important, your car is important but none of those are,” Denys says. “Your childhood memories. The life you’ve built for your kids. You just realize that life is the most important thing.”

Despite it all, the Brokhovs say they’re hopeful for the future because they’re safe, calling America the land of opportunity.

“We’re still alive and God will make a way,” Denys says. “It’s his will for us to be here and we’re ready to work. We’re ready to build our life up again.”

The program the families were able to use to get here is valid for two years, allowing them to get work authorization and benefits while they’re here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.