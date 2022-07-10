Ash Grove Fire Protection District seeks approval of a bond issue for a new fire station

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Ash Grove Fire Protection District went door to door on Saturday talk to residents about a $1.65 million bond they will see on the ballot August 2. If it passes, it would give the town a new fire station. Ash Grove Fire Chief Tony Monnig said it is time for a new fire station since the current one is very small and is in need of many repairs.

“It’ll be more spacious, the air conditioning and heating will be much more efficient,” Monnig said. “It provides us an avenue to move forward rather than to stay stagnant.”

Monnig also said he hopes a new station will bring in more firefighters since the conditions will be more comfortable.

According to Monnig, the cost of the bond would be about $72.00 a year for a $100,000 home, or roughly $6.00 a month.

Ashley Cress, an Ash Grove resident and stay-at-home mother said she is willing to pay more each month for the new station.

“We are a single income family so we will definitely feel the impact of that raise,” Cress said. “However, I believe both my husband and I feel that it is more important to have good community resources... working conditions are important for anyone, especially if you’re going to be taking care of people.”

The current station was built in the early 90′s in a drainage area that causes leaking and flooding on a regular basis, according to Monnig. He also said it would cost more money to renovate the old station, rather than building a whole new one.

The bond issue would also go towards updating necessary equipment the station needs in order to operate.

Land has already been purchased to accommodate the new station so there won’t be bond money going towards that expense.

You can find more information about the bond issue on the Ash Grove Fire Protection District’s Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.