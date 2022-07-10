Advertisement

Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer

(WKYT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A man from Ava Missouri has died after a crash Saturday in Christian County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Tommy Hampton was driving eight miles east of Oldfield Missouri on Highway UU when he hit a deer, causing his Honda motorcycle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

