Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer

A man from Ava Missouri has died after a crash Saturday in Christian County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Tommy Hampton was driving eight miles east of Oldfield Missouri on Highway UU when he hit a deer, causing his Honda motorcycle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

