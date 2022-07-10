Advertisement

Customers spring into action after thieves steal from a Springfield music store

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A security camera at a music store in Springfield caught thieves stealing expensive guitars.

Cheryl Bodendieck, store manager for Ernie Williamson Music in Springfield, said thieves left with two expensive guitars.

“This is the biggest ticket item that has ever left the store,” said Bodendieck.

Another worker, Gabe Dunn, said he had never seen this before.

“It is kind of shocking,” said Dunn. “You don’t see that kind of behavior. Especially not here of all places.”

That’s how employees at Ernie Williamson Music off South Fremont in Springfield describe the night of June 30th.

“These guys just go right around the corner here and out the front door with the guitars,” said Bodendieck.

Workers said the thieves came in a few minutes before close and started touching multiple guitars, leaving fingerprints. Then Bodendieck said they walked around the store and tried to walk out as if nothing had happened. But customers didn’t see it like that.

“Well, two customers that were in the store with them also fled outside with my guys,” said Bodendieck.

Bodendieck said the guitars were worth $2300. She said after being chased outside the store by staff and customers, one man ran down the street and the other left in this car.

“Our customers are that kind of loyal to us that they would go out and help us on the outside,” said Bodendieck. “They just tore right out of here.”

Dunn, who was behind the counter and ran after the thieves, said their customer’s actions meant a lot.

“It was all around really impressive that these guys were willing to go the extra mile for their local music store,” said Dunn.

Bodendieck said she appreciates their customers’ lengths to go for them.

“We’re doing what we love here,” said Bodendieck. “So it’s just great to see that our customers are just as loyal to us as we are to them. It’s just a testament of what we’re doing here.”

Bodendieck said If you know anything about these men or what happened, call the Springfield Police Department.

