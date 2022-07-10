Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office now offers one free ride for released inmates

The new Greene County Sheriff's Office and Jail at 1199 N Haseltine Road in Springfield.
The new Greene County Sheriff's Office and Jail at 1199 N Haseltine Road in Springfield.(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -Inmates that are released from the Greene County jail now have an opportunity to receive one free taxi ride from the sheriff’s department.

The new jail location is no longer in a central area which is creating issues along Division street according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says it received many concerned calls because inmates walk down division street after their release.

Inmates have to meet specific criteria and can only ride to certain locations.

“We knew when we were developing the current facility that we would eventually have some type of problem like this but we didn’t realize how quickly it was going to start,” said Deputy Paige Rippee, Greene County Sheriffs’ department. ”We had quite a few callers about concerns with people walking down Division Street.”

In order to qualify an inmate needs 20 dollars or less on their inmate debit card and cannot reach anyone to come and get them.

Yellow Cab is the service providing the rides and will only go to approved locations such as the transit center, local hospitals, Harbor House, and Victory Mission.

Officials say not every inmate will get a ride.

”We can’t just give taxi vouchers to every single person that’s released we will probably have to be pretty big sticklers about it, in the beginning, just to make sure that we’re consistent and fair,” said Rippee.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 6 near Scenic and Walnut Lawn just after 7:00 a.m.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals more than $2,000 in valuables from southwest Springfield
Lacie Karr
Woman accused of stealing thousands from Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop
Booking photo of suspects
Suspects in Anchor Tactical Supply shooting targeted other Springfield gun shop
Two state-licensed medical marijuana facilities have successfully completed commencement...
Missouri confirms first case of rare brain infection since 1987
No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made

Latest News

Highs near 100
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and humidity forecast to return
Plenty of sun expected
Relief from the heat won't last forever...
Osceola, Mo. man dies after being hit by a car on Highway 13
Missouri lawmakers, organizations push back against AG Schmitt's legal battle with school...
Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China