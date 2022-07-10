Greene County Sheriff’s Office now offers one free ride for released inmates

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -Inmates that are released from the Greene County jail now have an opportunity to receive one free taxi ride from the sheriff’s department.

The new jail location is no longer in a central area which is creating issues along Division street according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says it received many concerned calls because inmates walk down division street after their release.

Inmates have to meet specific criteria and can only ride to certain locations.

“We knew when we were developing the current facility that we would eventually have some type of problem like this but we didn’t realize how quickly it was going to start,” said Deputy Paige Rippee, Greene County Sheriffs’ department. ”We had quite a few callers about concerns with people walking down Division Street.”

In order to qualify an inmate needs 20 dollars or less on their inmate debit card and cannot reach anyone to come and get them.

Yellow Cab is the service providing the rides and will only go to approved locations such as the transit center, local hospitals, Harbor House, and Victory Mission.

Officials say not every inmate will get a ride.

”We can’t just give taxi vouchers to every single person that’s released we will probably have to be pretty big sticklers about it, in the beginning, just to make sure that we’re consistent and fair,” said Rippee.

