Overnight DWI Chase Leads to Arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A chase with the Missouri Highway Patrol in Springfield overnight sends a man to the hospital. Corporal Randy Foster of the Highway Patrol says that around 1:30 Sunday morning, a driver suspected of DWI led to a chase in a stolen vehicle. The chase ended when the car crashed into a ditch and the suspect ran off. The driver was then caught and is now being treated for unknown injuries in a Springfield hospital. There was a crash involving a second vehicle during the chase, but Corporal Foster says no one else was hurt. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

