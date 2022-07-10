Advertisement

Pro-abortion rights protesters briefly block traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium

Protesters on I-64 near Busch Stadium
Protesters on I-64 near Busch Stadium(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Demonstrators protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade blocked traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The protest started in Kiener Plaza before protesters marched onto westbound I-64 and blocked traffic. The demonstrators were on the highway for about 15 minutes. Protesters walked off the highway on the Broadway entrance ramp. Nobody was arrested, police tell News 4.

Missouri State Rep. Elizabeth Coleman, who helped pass Missouri’s trigger law that bans nearly all abortions in the state, issued a statement Sunday:

The pro-life generation will continue our work to protect the dignity of innocent life in state capitols across the United States and support women and families facing unexpected pregnancies.

