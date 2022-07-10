Pujols ties Musial for 3rd all-time in extra-base hits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols continues to climb in the record books.

A solo home run by Pujols in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the Phillies was his 1,377 career extra-base hit, tying Stan Musial for third all-time. Only Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron have more.

The round-tripper was also Pujols 684th career home run. The Cardinals defeated the Phillies 4-3.

