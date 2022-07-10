Advertisement

Shawn Mendes postpones tour for 3 weeks citing mental health reasons, KC stop still a go

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes(Billboard Music Awards | Billboard Music Awards)
By Greg Dailey and CNN
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Mendes has postponed his world tour to focus on his health.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer, 23, said he is pushing back the next three weeks of his concert dates “until further notice.”

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” Mendes wrote. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes, who kicked off his ‘Wonder’ tour last month, was scheduled to perform in St. Paul, Minneapolis, on Saturday, with performances lined up through October.

The singer has scheduled a tour stop at T-Mobile Center on Sept. 26, and that remains on schedule for now.

Mendes concluded his post, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

For information on his scheduled performance in Kansas City, click here.

