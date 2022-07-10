Advertisement

Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a...
A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No time to workout during the week? That’s not a problem because weekend workouts are still beneficial!

Packing your workout into a couple of days can still make a difference when it comes to staying healthy and living longer.

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.

The key is getting the same amount. That is about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

So remember, every minute, every run, every squat, every burpee and every deadlift counts no matter when you do it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Karr
Woman accused of stealing thousands from Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop
Fake IDs being made oversees.
Fake IDs considered “problem” at Lake of the Ozarks
Osceola, Mo. man dies after being hit by a car on State Highway 13
FILE — A beach at Lake of Three Fires is closed temporarily for swimming.
Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming
Two Ukrainian families seek refuge in the Ozarks.
Two Ukrainian families seek refuge in the Ozarks

Latest News

Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer
Generic police lights
Overnight DWI Chase Leads to Arrest
Inside the Ash Grove Fire Protection District's fire station.
Ash Grove Fire Protection District seeks approval of a bond issue for a new fire station
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again