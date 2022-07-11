Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers try to stop thieves at Springfield music store.
Customers spring into action after thieves steal from a Springfield music store
Amanda Marquis said she and her 7-year-old daughter are traumatized after two of her puppies...
Family rattled after puppies outside Harrisonville gas station
Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer
Generic police lights
High-speed chase through Springfield ends when a man is hit by a car on James River Freeway
Osceola, Mo. man dies after being hit by a car on State Highway 13

Latest News

Springfield Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on E Kearney Sunday night.
Springfield Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on E Kearney
auto theft increase
Police data says vehicle thefts Springfield are increasing, man shares his story
Monett family pleads for help finding sons killer after shooting
Family wants closure after their son's killer is still on the loose.
Monett family pleads for help finding sons killer after shooting