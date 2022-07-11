Monett family pleads for help finding sons killer after shooting

Monett, Mo. (KY3) - The family of Sebastian Wormington, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed in early June in Springfield, is speaking out because his killer is still on the loose.

His father, Jared Wormington, and step-mother, Crystal Wormington, say he was taken away too soon.

”Some days it really still doesn’t feel real, its just like a nightmare,” said Crystal.

Sebastian Wormington grew up in Monett. Crystal says they had such good memories.

“Just him joking around with us,” said Crystal. “He just always had just the funniest personality and just made everything fun.”

The teen was found shot to death on June 7th, near the Christian Schools of Springfield building, off North Grant Avenue. A second juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted. Police say the shooter is on the run.

Jared says the family desperately needs good news.

“Come forward and turn yourself in, you’ll feel a lot better, hopefully,” said Jared.

Family members say Sebastian loved to hunt, fish, play guitar, and wanted to go into some field of horticulture. Now his siblings are left without a big brother.

“This could be anybody’s kid and he was a baby to us, he will still be our baby and it’s just hard,” said Crystal.

Crystal says she lights a candle every day in remembrance and lets it burn all day, while Jared says the stories people have shared of his son, keep him going.

“Makes me proud to know that he touched so many people in 17 years he was here, but it was way too short,” said Jared. “Just wish I had him back.”

The family said they desperately want closure, and someone to turn themselves in.

“He may not be the last kid he shoots,” said Jared.

“It could happen to somebody else,” said Crystal. “If whoever did it is still walking around town. He was going to turn 18 in November so it’s just hard to know that he’s not going to be able to do all the things, growing up, having kids, experiencing life.”

Wormington’s parents ask that you give any information you may have about their son’s death, to the police.

