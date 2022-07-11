O’Fallon, Mo. teen killed in Table Rock Lake boating crash

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Water Patrol reports the driver of a pontoon hit a group of swimmers before the boat hit a rock bluff Sunday afternoon. The accident happened in an area known as Breezy Point, near State Park Marina.

Al Pulis lives across the lake from Breezy Point and witnessed water patrol and other agencies responding to the crash.

”After awhile I noticed what appeared to be an even larger boat with the flashing red and blue lights,” Pulis said. “I told my wife, I’m afraid something tragic has happened for them to be there that long.”

Pulis expressed his heartfelt sorrow for everyone involved.

”I cannot imagine how they are feeling but we want them to know we care and we’re sorry,” said Pulis.

Other swimmers who frequent Breezy Point said there should be additional safety measures in place to prevent incidents like this from happening.

”You get accidents like this because we haven’t put up the buoys, put up the barriers,” said swimmer Elizabeth Pace. “I’m not saying shut them down because people will go either way, but it all comes down to making those areas safer for people that are there.”

A 16-year old boy from Ballwin got treated for minor injuries. The 62-year old driver of the boat from O’fallon wasn’t hurt.

“It is unclear right now what caused the boat to accelerate into the swimming area and then into the rock bluff,” said Trooper Samuel Carpenter.

Trooper Carpenter said the driver of the boat performed a field sobriety test and provided a breath sample which is done anytime there’s a crash.

”The subject was found to be under the legal limit that the state allows and therefore was released at the scene.”

Carpenter said it’s tragic anytime there’s any sort of crash on our roadways or water. He said things can happen quickly on the water.

”The wave action, the heat of the day, it all effects you,” Carpenter said. “It all can affect your reaction time and when there’s swimmers in the water you need to be extra cautious.”

The highway patrol has not said if the driver of the boat had any connection to either of the victims and doesn’t release the names of minors.

