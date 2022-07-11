Police data says vehicle thefts Springfield are increasing, man shares his story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A local college student is speaking out after his home was burglarized and his car stolen.

According to Springfield Police data as of May, there has been a roughly 60 percent increase in auto thefts compared to the same time last year.

The crime happened on McDaniel Street close to the Missouri State campus and it’s not the only one.

The community crime map provided by Lexis Nexis highlights there have been many auto thefts around the same area.

“I looked over and the window in the living room was wide open and then I went out and looked in the driveway and my car was gone,” said Carter Nugent, victim. ”I would consider it a pretty good area because there is a pretty secure apartment complex right next to us.”

Nugent says someone broke into his home by climbing through the window, then stole his backpack which had his car keys in it.

”When a vehicle is is recorded as stolen we will take the VIN number, the license plate, the vehicle type and description,” said Cris Swaters, Springfield Police Department. “We put that into our program and we will use license plate readers and do our best to try and find that license plate anytime it shows up.”

About a week later police found his car at a gas station on North Glenstone.

”It doesn’t even look like the same car anymore and they spray painted like all the lights and windows and wheels on it black,” said Nugent. “They ripped off the Impala decal there was on the back of the car license plate was gone... I didn’t even recognize it as my car when I first saw it.“

”The best way you can prevent a burglary, lock your house, close your windows, lock the windows in your house, especially if you’re inside and especially when you’re asleep,” said Swaters. “I know some nights it can be really nice to leave the windows open and get that fresh air in while you’re sleeping but from a safety perspective the best thing you can do is close those windows and ensure that they are secure.”

