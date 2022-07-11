Advertisement

Pregnant woman fights HOV lane ticket in light of Roe ruling

Texas’ penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person, but the state's transportation code does not. (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - A pregnant woman in Texas plans to fight a ticket for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane. She argues that the reversal of Roe v. Wade means her unborn child counts as a passenger.

Brandy Bottone got a $215 ticket after she was stopped at an HOV checkpoint near Dallas on June 29, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

When the sheriff’s deputy asked who else was in the car, she pointed to her stomach, indicating her unborn child. She was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, according to The Washington Post.

“I pointed to my stomach. I was like, ‘Right here.’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s two bodies outside of the body. So, that doesn’t count,’” Bottone told CNN.

Texas’ penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person, but the Texas Transportation Code does not.

“It just didn’t make sense to me why two different laws were not speaking the correct way,” Bottone said.

Bottone tried to tell the deputies that with Roe being overturned, her fetus is now “a living child,” but she says they brushed her off, the Post reports.

“I was kind of in shock. I was like, ‘Well, in light of everything that’s happened – and I’m not trying to make a huge political stance here – but do you understand that this isn’t a baby?’” she told CNN.

Bottone says she is “pro-woman.” She plans to fight the ticket in court July 20.

The fall of Roe put in motion Texas’ trigger law that will ban virtually all abortions in the coming weeks, unless the patient’s life is in danger or if they are at risk of “substantial impairment of a major bodily function,” The Associated Press reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Customers try to stop thieves at Springfield music store.
Customers spring into action after thieves steal from a Springfield music store
Generic police lights
High-speed chase through Springfield ends when a man is hit by a car on James River Freeway
Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer
Amanda Marquis said she and her 7-year-old daughter are traumatized after two of her puppies...
Family rattled after puppies outside Harrisonville gas station

Latest News

Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Ukraine official says Russia strikes ‘absolute terrorism’
A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26,...
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is the first reading to...
Springfield City Council to hear first reading of ordinances to allocate ARPA funds