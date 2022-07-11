Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death in Salem, Ark.

Salem, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the homicide of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee. Investigators say Kristy Marie Taylor was found shot to death outside her home in Salem.

Arkansas State Police say the body of the 57-year-old was discovered Saturday, July 9, around 6 p.m.

Taylor’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the manner and cause of her death, and provide evidence to show when the shooting happened.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office requested ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate Taylor’s death.

