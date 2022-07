SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From the classic Blue Man Group to the spectacles of Hamilton and Aladdin, there’s something for everyone during the 2022-2023 season at Juanita K. Hammons Hall.

For ticket information, visit: https://www.hammonshall.com/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.