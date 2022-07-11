Advertisement

Springfield car dealerships see no change in temp tags a year after change slated to take effect

Used cars
Used cars(WVIR)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark.

The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.

But local car dealerships are still issuing temporary tags requiring those purchasing a car to pay taxes at the DMV within thirty days.

“We were surprised that it didn’t happen,” Kyle Orr, a pre-owned sales director with Reliable Chevrolet of Springfield said. He thought they’d see some sort of rollout after the law took effect on August 28, 2021.

Any changes aren’t likely to happen anytime soon either.

“The Missouri Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division is in the process of evaluating bids from companies for the new computer system they will need in order to title and register vehicles, and collect sales tax at the point of sale, i.e. the automobile dealership,” said Doug Smith, head of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association.

He adds that it’s not a quick fix.

“Once a vendor/contractor has been selected, they will begin phasing out a very old DOS based computer system that DOR MV uses now, and begin phasing in a new one, but that process to complete the new viable, one stop system, could take anywhere and up to 4-6 years,” Smith said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Customers try to stop thieves at Springfield music store.
Customers spring into action after thieves steal from a Springfield music store
Generic police lights
High-speed chase through Springfield ends when a man is hit by a car on James River Freeway
Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer

Latest News

Insurance agents say it's time to reevaluate your homeowner's insurance
Ground beef
Consumer Reports: Is your meat safe to eat?
As hotter air moves in from the west, our afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot today, with a cold front tonight
Cold fronts brings a little cool down and some rain