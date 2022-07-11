Springfield Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on E Kearney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on East Kearney Street.

According to police, the crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday night, in the 300 block of E Kearney. Investigators say the rider was going westbound when they lost control and went off the road.

Both lanes of East Kearney are currently closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you updates as they become available.

