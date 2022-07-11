Advertisement

Springfield Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on E Kearney

Springfield Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on E Kearney Sunday night.
Springfield Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on E Kearney Sunday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on East Kearney Street.

According to police, the crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday night, in the 300 block of E Kearney. Investigators say the rider was going westbound when they lost control and went off the road.

Both lanes of East Kearney are currently closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you updates as they become available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers try to stop thieves at Springfield music store.
Customers spring into action after thieves steal from a Springfield music store
Amanda Marquis said she and her 7-year-old daughter are traumatized after two of her puppies...
Family rattled after puppies outside Harrisonville gas station
Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer
Generic police lights
High-speed chase through Springfield ends when a man is hit by a car on James River Freeway
Osceola, Mo. man dies after being hit by a car on State Highway 13

Latest News

auto theft increase
Police data says vehicle thefts Springfield are increasing, man shares his story
Monett family pleads for help finding sons killer after shooting
Family wants closure after their son's killer is still on the loose.
Monett family pleads for help finding sons killer after shooting
Proceed with caution if heading outdoors
Hot temperatures returning soon