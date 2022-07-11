Springfield’s Division Street makeover between National-and-Glenstone about to get underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve ever driven the rough, narrow stretch of Division Street between National-and-Glenstone in Springfield, you’ve probably noticed it could use a makeover.

As of Monday, and running until next summer, that portion of Division that carries about 9,200 cars-per-day is finally getting some much-needed work.

The east-west street that once marked the demarcation between North Springfield and South Springfield is mostly a residential area with a few businesses clustered near its intersections with Glenstone and National. Weller Elementary School is just two blocks to the north and Evangel University is located on the south south of Division at Glenstone.

Evangel also has several housing units in that area of Division on the opposite side of the street from the university.

Tory Stamps, a current Evangel Assistant Basketball Coach and former basketball and football player at the university, lives along Division in a university-owned duplex known as “Evangel Court”.

“I think everybody was pretty excited when they said they were going to redo it,” Stamps said of the news that Division was being improved. “It’s just going to be interesting to see how they do it throughout the next year because it’s one of the busiest roads in Springfield.”

Construction is expected to take one year at an estimated cost of $4.6 million, funded through the 1/4-cent Capital Improvement and 1/8-cent Transportation sales taxes.

The project involves the complete rebuilding of the roadway with new pavement plus curb, gutter and storm water drainage improvements.

The new roadway will have better sight lines for drivers. Currently there are a lot of blind spots along that stretch of the road because of utility poles located right next to the street, making it difficult for drivers pulling onto Division from side streets to see oncoming traffic.

“You see numerous times where cars are almost colliding as they pull onto Division,” Stamps said. “I think the big issue is that Division is just too narrow.”

A new sidewalk will be constructed along the north side of the roadway and a multi-use path along the south side. That will make for a more pedestrian-and-bicycle friendly environment in an area where elementary and college students are both frequently walking to school.

“Community unification and enhancement is something we’re really excited about,” said Evangel Media Relations Director Erin Hedlun. “But safety is also a big concern so I do think the widening of Division and the implementation of sidewalks as it becomes a busier thoroughfare is really important for our students.”

As far as traffic problems the city says there will be lane shifts on Division throughout the year-long work but that any full closures of the roadway are expected to be limited to nighttime hours.

“If they’re going to be doing construction during the night I’d like to know how late they’re going to do it because you have college students and kids around here who need their sleep,” Stamps pointed out.

When asked about those concerns a city spokesperson explained that contractors were expected to abide by the city’s noise ordinances and that most of the louder work would take place during the day. However, it was pointed out that the exact construction schedule hasn’t been determined yet and that if any residents had any noise complaints, they should feel free to call the city.

With the reconstruction expected to last until next summer the extent of that problem is yet to be determined as the project is just now getting started.

But while there are concerns, there seems to be a general feeling that the short-term pain is worth the long-term gain.

“The construction is worth it in order to have that improved environment there on Division Street,” Hedlun said.

“They should have done this a long time ago,” Stamps agreed. “It’s going to be a lot safer when they’re done with it.”

