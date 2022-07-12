Advertisement

15-year-old dies from smoke inhalation during police standoff

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Gray News) - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a house fire as police attempted to detain a man barricaded inside.

Preliminary autopsy results report Brett Rosenau died July 7 due to smoke inhalation, according to a press release from the Albuquerque Police Department.

The police department reported the incident began when detectives arrived at a house on Wednesday searching for a man identified as Qiaunt Kelley. Kelley had violated probation for armed carjacking and stolen charges and was wanted for questioning in connection to other incidents.

According to police, Kelley fled from detectives and barricaded himself in the home. He was followed by a second person, which police identified as Rosenau.

SWAT officers and the Bernalillo Sheriff’s Office attempted for hours to get them to exit the home but were unsuccessful.

The press release reported that during the standoff, officers noticed smoke coming from the home and used a drone and robot to determine there was an active fire inside the home.

The fire department was called and as firefighters arrived, the police department reported Kelley left the house with burn injuries. The press release reported Rosenau was found dead inside the home.

The Albuquerque Fire Rescue is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire, according to the press release. The fire chief did acknowledge the devices police used to introduce irritants into the home could possibly have caused the fire but said no fires have been reported in the years they have been used.

A full autopsy report on Rosenau’s death will be released later, according to police. However, they confirmed Rosenau had died from smoke inhalation and was not shot, despite what some bystanders said.

Kelley was taken to a hospital for treatment and later booked into jail.

A multi-agency task force is conducting a criminal investigation into Rosenau’s death since it occurred while police were attempting to take a suspect into custody. An administrative investigation is also underway.

The Albuquerque Police Department reported they would later publicly release the video from officers as well as of the drone involved in the incident.

