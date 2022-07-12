Ant invasion: what you need to know to keep ants out of your home this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Ants, the six legged insects aren’t only ruining picnics in the summer, they’re also invading homes.

“We’re dealing with odorous house ants most of the time when we’re dealing with residential customers,” said Jordan Hicks from Bug Zero.

The ants are seeking moisture inside and cleanliness play a big part too. “They’re after the sugar, proteins and foods and things like that, but are moisture driven,” said Hicks.

According to Hicks, exclusion is your first method to keep the ants out of your home. That means making sure all the points they could enter from are sealed. This could include doors, windows or even plumbing penetrations.

Hicks said it’s not always a smart idea to use store bought products because they’re social insects and unless you’re using a product that the ants carry back to the nest to infect the colony, it wont work. What it actually does is causes the colony to split into what are called satellite colonies, which make them much harder to eliminate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.